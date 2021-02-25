Thefts
Blount County
• Deborah D. Tipton, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 24 that someone stole electrical power from her by running an extension cord from their house to hers without permission.
• Douglas C. Ott, Louisiana Court, Seymour, reported at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 24 that someone stole his $8,000 trailer.
• Sonya E. Douglas, Westwood Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:25 a.m. Feb. 23 that someone broke into her 100 block Lou Goddard Lane home that is being remodeled, stole a $100 lockbox and damaged $3,650 worth of property.
Maryville
• A manager at Cash America Pawn, 530 N. Foothills Plaza, Maryville, reported at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 24 that someone stole four laptops with a total value of approximately $1,526.
