Thefts
Blount County
• A manager at Spectra Recycling, Percheron Street, reported at 7:59 a.m. Feb. 4 that the store was broken into and a single Goodyear tire was stolen. When the manager came to work they found the store's bay door was open and all the lights in the shop were on. Officers found evidence that the bay door was pried open and the door will no longer pull down. The total estimated value for the door damage and stolen tire was $3,100.
Maryville
• An employee at Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 5 that a man stole a plaid shirt from the store.
• Sarah Tarwater, Juneau Way, Maryville, reported at 6:07 p.m. Feb. 5 that her boyfriend stole her smartphone, and it was destroyed when he returned it. The total estimated loss value was $150.
Alcoa
• Steven Earl Shoun, Peppertree Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:36 p.m. Feb. 4 that his 2002 black Toyota Camry was stolen. Shoun said he hadn't seen the car since Feb. 3. He also stated that he left the car unlocked with the keys in the center console. The total loss value was $2,000.
• Bobby L. Perkinson, Ashwood Place, Alcoa, reported that his red 2002 Chrysler Sebring was stolen on during the night of Feb. 3. Perkinson said the car was unlocked and the keys were left in the vehicle. He also stated another car of his was ransacked during that night.
