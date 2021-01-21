Thefts
Blount County
• Tamara S. Beason, Valentine Road, Maryville, reported at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 15 that someone stole a $500 pressure washer from her driveway.
• Ross Leslie, Floyd Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:20 a.m. Jan. 20 that someone stole his $2,000 2003 Honda Odyssey vehicle, which also contained $4,000 worth of Christmas items.
• An employee at ABE Excavating, 339 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 18 that two people stole the company's $850 Craftsman generator from a job site on National Drive.
• A store manager at KenJo Market, 2902 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 18 that someone stole $82 cash from a register. The manager believed the suspect was a former employee who had been fired, as they used a PIN number only an employee would know.
• Stefan E. Brown, Old Walland Highway, Walland, reported at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 19 that someone stole his $459 wood planer.
• Jeffrey S. Peak, Bittle Avenue, Maryville, reported at 7:12 p.m. Jan. 19 that someone stole $680 worth of items from his open carport.
Alcoa
• Charles Matthew Wates, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20 that someone stole a red bag containing two nail guns worth $550 total from his truck while was doing construction work at Cally's Pet Grooming, 235 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa.
• A store manager at Dollar General, 1755 Topside Road, Alcoa, reported at 4:48 p.m. Jan. 20 that a woman put merchandise in her purse before being stopped and leaving the store when she realized management was calling law enforcement. The woman gave the manager her medical insurance and Sam's Club membership cards, which were used to verify her identity, an incident report states.
