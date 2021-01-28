Thefts
Blount County
• John S. Proffitt, Knoxville, reported at 2:03 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole his trailer and multiple power tools. The total value of the stolen items was $2,800.
• John M. McCullough, Daventry Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole his $300 Apple Watch after he left it in a golf bag at Egwani Farms Golf Course, 3920 S. Singleton Station Road, Rockford.
• Denisa M. Moses, Grade Road, Rockford, reported at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole a $130 off-road LED light bar from her husband's Ford Ranger truck.
• A property manager at Cornerstone of Recovery, 4726 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole a $500 trailer.
• Cody Allen Dexter, Pinellas Park, Florida, reported at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone stole his $200 set of Ford Mustang wheels and tires from the top of his trailer.
Maryville
• Kiara C. McCroskey, Ooltewah, reported at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 27 that someone broke into her vehicle and stole $840 worth of items, plus her boyfriend's W2 form.
• Lindsey Wade Shinlever, Landau Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 28 that someone stole three cellphones and multiple clothing items from her residence. The total value of the stolen items was $1,006.
