Thefts
Maryville
• An asset protection employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 5 that the store was able to identify a woman who on Oct. 16, 2020, skip-scanned a $499.99 breast pump.
Blount County
• Kandy M. Knight, Karina Circle, Maryville, reported at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone stole a check from her and attempted to cash it at ORNL Federal Credit Union, 103 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
