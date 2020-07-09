Thefts
Blount County
• William Brimer, Chester Hill Court, Maryville, reported at 7:58 a.m. July 7 that his trailer was broken into and a tripod and two other items taken. A lock and trailer door were damaged. The approximate value of the stolen and damaged property is $330.
• Bobby Caldwell, Houston Drive, Seymour, reported at 4:09 p.m. July 8 that his house was broken into and miscellaneous baby items, including a crib, were stolen. The estimated value of the stolen items is $500.
• Tracy Mynatt, Rocky Top, reported at 3:10 p.m. July 8 that a person she had given permission to use her bank card for certain expenses stole her card and withdrew money for other expenses without permission.
• Tammara Duncan, Gregory Road, Greenback, reported at 4:05 p.m. July 8 that someone broke into her residence through the back door and stole a coin valued at $500.
Maryville
• An employee at Five Star Auto, Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 9:11 a.m. July 8 that a tailgate was stolen from a car on the lot. The estimated value of the tailgate is $525.
• A loss prevention associate at Food City, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:07 a.m. July 8 that a woman put an iPhone car charger in her purse and left without paying. The merchandise is valued at $19.99.
Alcoa
• An employee at Hampton Inn, 148 International Ave., Alcoa, reported at 12:52 p.m. July 7 that a man booked a room for $495.40 and left without paying for it.
• Darlene J. Bear, Periwinkle Lane, Maryville, reported at 5:43 p.m. July 7 that she spotted her Mustang, which she reported stolen on June 30, heading westbound on Pellissippi Parkway.
