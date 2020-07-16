Thefts
Blount County
• Robert L. Boring, Smoky View Circle, Maryville, reported at 4:02 p.m. July 15 that someone cut the lock off an outbuilding on his property and stole the key for his Honda motorcycle. The key is valued at $50. The lock that was damaged is valued at $20.
