Thefts
Blount County
• The owner of C&D Contracting, 4833 Morganton Road, Greenback, reported at 9:38 a.m. July 20 that approximately $11,516 worth of lumber was stolen from a job site in the 800 block of Chilhowee View Road in Maryville.
• Robert A. Boone, Gamble Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:33 a.m. July 20 that someone stole six case knives, with an approximate total value of $422, from his booth at the Antiques Outlet Mall, 4531 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland.
Maryville
• Barbara Ann Terrazas, Cheltenham Road, Maryville, reported at 9:57 a.m. July 21 that someone stole the $200 fan from an air conditioning unit in her new house.
