Theft
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 5:54 p.m. July 29 that a man stole a smart watch worth $195.55.
• An employee at Tractor Supply Co., 1800 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 10:14 a.m. July 29 that a generator was stolen. The loss value was $449.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.