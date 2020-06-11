Thefts
Maryville
• Margaret Renae Harmon, Springview Road, Maryville, reported at 11:39 a.m. June 10 that a necklace and ring were stolen from her deceased sister's residence. The approximate value of the stolen items is $1,200.
• An assistant manager at Rural King, McCammon Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:55 p.m. June 8 that a man filled a shopping cart with $843 worth of merchandise and pushed it out of the store without paying. His license plate was noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.