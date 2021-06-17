Thefts
Blount County
• Abram W. Heath, Lanier Road, Maryville, reported at 5:22 p.m. June 16 that someone stole $400 worth of wheels from his property while he was on vacation.
• Amy Nicole Stephenson, Enterprise Way, Maryville, reported at 7:39 p.m. June 16 that someone stole a $120 passport from her vehicle.
Alcoa
• Donnavan A. Cain, Harding Street, Alcoa, reported at 10:38 p.m. June 16 that someone stole a $400 gold bracelet from his residence.
