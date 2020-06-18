Thefts
Alcoa
• Joseph Galvin, Sevierville, reported at 7:44 a.m. June 17 that his car was stolen after he drove it to Ken Jo Market, Airport Highway. He left the keys in the car while he went inside the store, and the female passenger he was with allegedly moved into the driver's seat and drove away without Galvin's permission.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 11:53 a.m. June 17 that a man ripped off the tag of a backpack and filled it with $256.82 worth of merchandise. After passing all points of sale, the man was approached by the employee and dropped the backpack along with his wallet. Police matched the photo on the driver's license inside the wallet with the man in the store's video footage.
Blount County
• Shawn R. Gehrisch, Jama Way, Maryville, reported at 9:40 a.m. June 17 that someone stole several items that he was storing at a location on Whites Mill Road, Maryville. The items, including a boat, lawn mower, grill, chair, microwave and vehicle parts, are valued at $1,775.
• Nicholas B. Hodge, Marvin Circle, Maryville, reported at 12:07 a.m. June 17 that someone stole the license plate off his vehicle. The plate is valued at $28.
