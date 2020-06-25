Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Goodwill, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 4:41 p.m. June 24 that someone put several items in a large purse before she tried to pay for two other items. When an employee noticed the woman allegedly had store merchandise hidden in her purse, they told her to give it back. The woman then threw the purse on the floor, ran out of the store and drove off. The value of the items in the purse totaled $70.94.
• A person involved with Happy Destiny, Whitecrest Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:51 a.m. June 23 that someone broke into the business and stole $136.40 from a black box that had been ripped open. The person said all three entrances to the business were locked and undamaged, concluding the person must have used an "unauthorized" key to get into the building.
Alcoa
• An Arconic employee reported at 4:34 p.m. June 23 at 4:28 p.m. June 23 that his work truck was stolen while it was parked at Kroger, South Hall Road, Alcoa. The employee left his cellphone and keys in the car while cashing a check in the grocery store.
• Austin B. Russell, Seymour, reported at 11:29 p.m. June 20 that his license plate was stolen off his vehicle while he was staying at the Comfort Inn & Suites, Cusick Road, Alcoa.
