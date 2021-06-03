Thefts
Blount County
• The owner of The Custom Quarry, 566 S. Union Grove Road, Friendsville, reported at 11:55 a.m. that someone stole and cashed a $1,500 check
• Rafael A. Guillen, Knoxville, reported at 8:40 a.m. June 2 that someone stole his vehicle's $29 registration plate.
Maryville
• Curtis Wade Davis, Meadow Oaks Drive, Maryville, reported at 11 a.m. June 2 that someone stole his push mower, worth approximately $600, from a 700 block property on Providence Road.
