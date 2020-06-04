Thefts
Blount County
• David D. Drinnen, Long Hollow Road, reported at 1:54 p.m. June 3 that someone stole several firearms from his residence sometime in the past year. The stolen firearms include a Browning BDA .380 mm, a Smith and Wesson .38 mm, a Glock .23 mm and a revolver. They are valued at $2,300.
• Callie M. Homeier, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:15 a.m. June 3 that someone stole a 65-inch television from her residence. The television is valued at $700.
