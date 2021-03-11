Thefts
Blount County
• Kendall S. Simerly, Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville, reported at 1:16 p.m. March 10 that someone stole his $2,100 log splitter.
• Robert M. Tindell, South Circle Drive, Tallassee, reported at 4:58 p.m. March 10 that someone broke into his residence and stole $650 worth of items.
• Gordon T. Denu, Old Piney Road, Maryville, reported at 8:46 a.m. March 10 that someone stole his checkbook and fraudulently wrote seven checks for $3,280 total.
