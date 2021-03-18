Thefts
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 10:32 a.m. March 17 that a man shoplifted $337 by using a wrong price tag and purposely not scanning merchandise on multiple occasions.
Blount County
• Miranda E. Moore, Remsen Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:29 p.m. March 17 that someone went into her vehicle and stole her driver's license, debit card and Social Security card from her purse.
Maryville
• Jerry Snoderly, Quarry Road, Louisville, reported at 12:46 p.m. March 16 that someone cut off and stole a $400 catalytic converter from a van belonging to Oak Street Baptist Church, 218 Oakdale St., Maryville.
• Casey A. Cutshaw, Scenic Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:23 p.m. March 16 that someone stole her 2006 Chevrolet HHR, valued at $600, plus $210 cash and a $1 storage building key.
