Theft
Maryville
• A juvenile from Crest Road, Maryville, reported on March 23 that when he called FedEx to check on the status of an iPhone 13 Pro Max he had ordered through Spectrum he was told the package had arrived at the facility but had been opened and the phone was missing. The phone is valued at $1,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.