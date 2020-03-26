Thefts
Maryville
• A store manager at Castone, 119 Cimarron St., Maryville, reported at 3:54 p.m. March 25 that a woman stole several hundred dollars worth of stone that was placed outside the fence. The manager said he saw the woman in a red Mazda come to the property and load up the stone in a car.
