Thefts
Alcoa
• John Barham, Stonybrook Road, Louisville, reported at 8:44 p.m. May 11 that the registration for his 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer was either stolen or lost.
Maryville
• Tiawana D. Walker, Bay Circle, Maryville, reported at 7:10 a.m. May 12 that someone stole her firearm and was in the front yard. A Maryville Police officer spoke with two women who said they were helping Walker clean her residence when she accused them of stealing the firearm and jewelry; Walker said she noticed her jewelry in one of the women's pockets, and the woman returned the jewelry to her, but an argument broke out after Walker noticed her firearm was missing, an incident report states. The officer searched the accused woman's belongings, but didn't find the firearm.
