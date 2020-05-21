Thefts
Blount County
• Martha C. Daugherty, Callahan Road, Louisville, reported at 9:12 a.m. May 20 that someone stole various items from an outbuilding at a residence she owns on Airbase Road, Louisville. The items, including a fish frying pan, flower pot, chain and harness, are valued at $540.
• Frank W. Roberts, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:05 a.m. May 20 that someone stole the registration tag from his vehicle. The tag is valued at $28.
Alcoa
• Edward Garner Jr., Maryville, reported at 9:24 p.m. May 20 that a prescription for Ativan he called to have refilled at Kroger Pharmacy was picked up by someone else.
• A Walmart loss prevention employee reported at 1:54 p.m. May 20 that someone pretended to scan a tent at the self-checkout station and then ran out of the store without paying for the tent and a chair. The value of the items is $98.44.
• Michael Baker, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 10:09 a.m. May 18 that a pickup truck was stolen from his driveway. The value of the truck was $1,000 and other items inside the truck were $160. The vehicle was spotted by Alcoa Police officers at 11:59 p.m. May 19 and recovered during a traffic stop.
