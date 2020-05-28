Thefts
Alcoa
• Forrest Oakes, Cusick Road, Alcoa, reported at 9:25 a.m. May 26 that a Tennessee tag was taken from a company vehicle.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing Drive, reported at 10:09 a.m. May 26 that Brandon McFarland stole four phone cases valued at $53.64.
Blount County
• Kathy Rollow, Riversedge Road, Louisville, reported at 10:55 a.m. May 27 that someone stole the registration tag off her Ford F-250 truck. The tag is valued at $28.
• Wayne V. Graham, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:13 a.m. May 27 that someone stole several items from a residence he owns. The items, including a power cord, vacuum and ceiling fan, are valued at $194.
• An employee of Blount Excavating, Montvale Road, Maryville, reported at 8:09 a.m. May 27 that the catalytic converters were taken from two of the company's trucks. The two catalytic converters are valued at $600.
