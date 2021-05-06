Thefts
Blount County
• The owner of an automobile body shop at 3734 Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford, reported at 10:35 a.m. May 5 that someone took a $260 ignition control module to repair or replace it, but never returned it.
Maryville
• Malinda S. Self, Cunningham Street, Maryville, reported at 4:55 p.m. May 5 that someone stole a $400 box welder from a storage room in an apartment building.
