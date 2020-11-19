Thefts
Alcoa
• Tyris Gilmore, East Bell Street, Alcoa, reported at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 18 that a package containing three cell phones was stolen from his residence. The phones are valued at $266.
• Velma E. Sudman, Boulder Street, Maryville, reported at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 18 that someone stole her 2015 Dodge Dart, valued at $11,000. The suspect left another car at Sudman's residence. That car, a 200 Buick Century, valued at $1,500, also was reported stolen.
• Rhonda R. Baker, Old Glory Road, Maryville, reported at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 18, that someone stole her credit card from her home. Someone had used the card to withdraw money from ATMs three times.
• Lucy Parker, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 18 reported that someone broke into her house and stole several firearms, a television and a sword. The total value of the stolen items was $1,185.
