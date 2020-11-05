Thefts
Blount County
• Bobby J. Lay, Tarbett Road, Maryville, reported at 7:14 p.m. Nov. 3 that someone stole his Joe Biden campaign sign from his front yard. The total value of the sign was $10.
• Terry D. Ray, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville, reported at 7:47 p.m. Nov. 3 that someone stole a blue 2002 Saturn two-door sedan belonging to his deceased father from his apartment parking area. He said an acquaintance was staying with him and she took the key to the vehicle without his knowledge and left in it, an incident report states. The total value of the vehicle was $1,000.
