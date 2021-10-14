Thefts
Alcoa
• Elizabeth C. Mims, Seville Lane, Louisville, reported at 2:11 Oct. 9 that someone stole items from inside her house. She said $1,280 in cash was stolen from her wallet, a safe in her closet was taken, along with debit cards and a purse and wallet valued at $35.
• An employee at CBD American Shaman, 1082 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 12:38 Oct. 12 that someone may have stolen $202 from the store. She placed the money from the cash register underneath it the night before, and it was gone the following morning.
Blount County
• Richard A. Bozarth reported at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole the plate registration off the front of one of his trucks, owned by his business Eagle Pallets, 866 Binfield Road.
• Amanda L. Mullinax, Blount Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:48 a.m. Oct. 13 that someone broke into her vehicle and stole a diaper bag and keys, valued at $160.
Maryville
• Megan Nicole Eyring reported at 9:36 a.m. Oct. 12 that someone broke into her work locker at 1764 Henry G. Lane Street and stole her wallet. It had personal identification information and her debit card inside.
• Carrie Renee Tedford, Willard Street, reported at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 12 that someone had been using the electricity from her house with a power cord that was plugged into the side of the house. It has not been determined yet how much the extra electricity will cost.
• Adam Robert Hoyt reported at 3:01 p.m. Oct. 12 that someone stole his watch at TJ Maxx, 197 Foothills Mall, while he was attempting to sell it. Hoyt said that he had been in contact with the person through Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet him at the store to sell the watch. While in the entryway of the retail store, the man grabbed the watch and fled. The watch was valued at $9,500.
