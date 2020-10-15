Thefts
Alcoa
• Emily Lynn Bradner, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, reported at 7:03 p.m. Oct. 13 that someone busted out the driver's-side window of her 2008 Toyota 4Runner and stole her purse containing a Victoria's Secret Wallet, Steve Madden wallet, seven bank cards, driver's license, checkbook, wristlet bracelet and three movie tickets. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $275 and the total value of the window was $300.
• An employee at McDonald's, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 6:14 p.m. Oct. 14 that someone stole her cell phone, including a phone case containing a debit card and driver's license, from the store counter near the cash register. Video footage shows the subject steal the phone and get into the passenger seat of a older model white pick-up truck with rust on the roof, an incident report states. The total value of the phone was $250.
• Robert Tyler Bradburn, Landau Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:44 p.m. Oct. 14 that after shopping at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, leaving his cell phone in a shopping cart and driving home, he returned to find the phone missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.