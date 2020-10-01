Thefts
Blount County
• Clayton T. Jones, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, reported at 4:40 a.m. Oct. 1 that someone rummaged through his Chevy Avalanche and stole his Springfield XD .40-caliber handgun worth $700.
• Amy Ruth Foust, Manor Way, Louisville, reported at 5:16 a.m. Oct. 1 that someone broke into her Rambler 3500 and stole a knife and blade. The total value of the items was $45.
