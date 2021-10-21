Thefts
Blount County
• Bill H. Seal reported at 10:39 a.m. Oct. 19 that someone stole a new dishwasher and water heater from the residence he is having built on Whites Mill Road. The total value of the items is $2,300 and damage to the property is $100.
(0) comments
