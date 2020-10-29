Thefts
Maryville
• Elizabeth R. Davis, Worthington Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 28 that someone opened a package she ordered from Amazon and stole a $400 iPad on Oct. 21.
• Daniel J. Swayney, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, reported at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 28 that someone stole his Tennessee ID card, SIM card and debit card sometime between Oct. 21-28.
