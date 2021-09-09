Thefts
Blount County
• Hayden L. Boling, Airline Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 9 that someone took a metal crate valued at $100 from his property.
• David J. Reno, Old Oliver Road, Walland, reported at 1:29 p.m. Sept. 8 that someone stole a vehicle he owns from his rental property across the street from him. The vehicle was valued at $2,000.
• Michelle F. Davis, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 1:27 p.m. Sept. 8 that someone potentially stole an iPad from her doorstep. It was delivered through FedEx from a third-party Amazon vendor. The package was valued at $221.68.
