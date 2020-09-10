Thefts
Blount County
• Allen W. Ogle, Cavern Road, Townsend, reported at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 9 that a Bersa .380ACP firearm was missing or stolen from a drawer in his bedroom. The total value of the firearm was $400.
• Robert Newton Perry III, Ken Way, Louisville, reported at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 9 that someone stole a Warn hydraulic winch and a concrete trowel from his storage barn. The total value of the items was $3,400.
