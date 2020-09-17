Thefts
Maryville
• Adam Lee Reagan, South Everett High Road, Maryville, reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 16 that someone stole the license plate and foot pegs from his 2006 BMW motorcycle and damaged a case on which the motorcycle was mounted. The total value of the items stolen was $92 and the total value of the item damaged was $276.
Blount County
• Justin D. Icenhower, Leflore Drive, Louisville, reported at 4:55 p.m. Sept. 16 that someone stole four wheels from his Mitsubishi Eclipse and an alternator and fuel injector from his Pontiac Grand Prix. The total value of the items was $2,160.
• Katherine F. Best, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville, reported at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 16 that a projector, audio jack, receiver and three remote controls were missing from her shed. The total value of the items was $5,629.99.
• James O. Everett, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, reported at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 16 that someone stole his $478 COVID-19 stimulus check. The check later was recovered by officers during the arrests of two subjects.
• Paul J. Sanders, Magill Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 11 that someone climbed through a garage window and stole a PlayStation, Xbox and 80 assorted video games. The total value of the items was $2,200.
