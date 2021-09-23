Thefts
Alcoa
• Sherry L. Hoeftmann, Hemlock Street, Alcoa, reported multiple times from Sept. 15-20 that someone was stealing from her neighbor's car, then stole another car. She had surveillance footage that showed the events and the fact her neighbor was not at home during the theft.
Blount County
• William C. Newberry, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, reported at 1:53 Sept. 21 that someone may have stolen the vehicle registration from his vehicle.
Maryville
• Marvin C. Butler and Shirley Fay Tweed, Foch Street, Maryville reported at 7:56 a.m. Sept. 22 that someone had visibly searched through their residence and stole items valued at $400.
• Kari E. Byrd, Belleau Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 that someone stole items from her vehicle valued at $100, as well as some prescription medication.
