Thefts
Maryville
• Christina L. Marx, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, reported at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 22 that someone stole the $1,000 catalytic converter from her Toyota Sienna.
• Barry L. Dempsey, Beckford Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 22 that someone stole his utility trailer that he had left in the median of U.S. Highway 321 West in front of Buddy's BBQ, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville. The total value of the trailer was $1,500.
• Cooper Rae Lawson, Knoxville, reported at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 22 that someone stole her backpack from a classroom at Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. A laptop computer and textbook were in the backpack worth a total of $177.
