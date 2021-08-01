Thefts
Blount County
• Carol A. Prats, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 11:46 a.m. July 29 that someone stole multiple lawn equipment items from a carport behind his detached garage.
• James C. Hallum, Katie Brook Lane, Maryville, reported at 7:50 a.m. July 29 that someone broke into his workshop, located in the 100 block of Nicole Court. The offender stole $2,000 worth of coins, damaged other property and ransacked the building, an incident report states.
• Sara E. Guillen Rivera, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford, reported at 2:43 p.m. July 28 that someone stole her $29 vehicle registration plate.
Maryville
• Angela Nix, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, reported at 12:21 p.m. July 29 that a government-issued cellphone was supposed to be delivered to her residence, but she never received it, though T-Mobile told her the phone was delivered to her front door via FedEx.
• An employee at Blount Memorial Hospital, 907 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 5:27 p.m. July 29 that someone stole her purse, which contained her Social Security card, driver's license, credit/debit cards and $180 cash.
