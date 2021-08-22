Thefts
Alcoa
• Rebekah C. Collins, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 9:38 a.m. Aug. 19 that a bench was stolen from the front of her business' property on Lindsay Street.
• Malia Nicole Wallace, Timberview Court, Maryville, reported at 11:40 Aug. 19 that multiple items and personal information were stolen from her vehicle during the two-day period it was parked in front of a building on North Wright Road.
• Jamison Lee Bolton, Andy Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:16 p.m. Aug. 18 that his birth certificate was stolen from his vehicle, as well as the vehicle keys, from his workplace at Lincoln Memorial University, East Howe Street. In addition, the inside of the vehicle had been visibly searched through and the end of the gear shifter was broken off.
Blount County
• Michael D. McMurray, Reservoir Road, Maryville, reported at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 17 that items worth $8,094.81 had been stolen from his house. There was no forced entry and the victim was not at the residence when the items were stolen.
Maryville
• An employee at Owens-Baker Orthodontics, Powell, reported at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 18 that items were stolen from three vehicles on the property. One vehicle contained a purse with multiple credit cards, a debit card, driver's license, checkbook and $600 in cash and gift cards. The victim reported to Alcoa Police Department that one of her stolen credit cards was used at Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing, for about $1,130. A $15 gift card, personal property valued at $300 and $30 in cash was stolen from the other two vehicles.
• Whitney L. Everett, Brookfield Lane, Maryville, reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 18 that someone entered her car in the parking lot at DENSO Family Health Center, where she works, and stole her driver's license, gun carry permit, debit card and $20 in cash.
• Frank Talmadge Baker Jr., Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18 that his utility trailer valued at $4,000 had been stolen. It was parked on Morningside Avenue, unsecured.
• Sean S. Bowling, Lenore Lane, Maryville, reported at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 that several pieces of lawn equipment belonging to him and two others were stolen from the back of his utility trailer. The latch on the back door of the trailer was cut through for entry.
• Selena D. Sutera-Strong, Knoxville, reported at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 19 that her driver's license and debit card were stolen from her vehicle parked at Kindercare, 1752 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, on Aug. 18. Someone attempted to use her debit card and her ID for stolen checks.
