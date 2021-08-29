Thefts
Blount County
• Thomas L. Everett, Windsor Drive, Maryville reported at 10:38 a.m. Aug. 26 that someone stole items valued at $4,300 from his stand-alone garage on Old Whites Mill Road. The last time he was aware all items were present was Sunday, Aug. 22, and there are no suspects at this time.
