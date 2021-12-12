Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee of Lowes, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 1:49 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone stole $2,089.68 worth of items on Nov. 23. The employee said the same suspect was arrested by Lafollette Police Department on Dec. 8, that he would sell stolen items at flea markets and also has arrest warrants out of Knox County.
• Kenneth R. Colclough reported at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone attempted to steal his catalytic converter and left the saw blade stuck in the incomplete cut. He believes it happened on Dec. 8 in the parking lot of Office Depot, 724 Brenda Lane.
• An employee of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 7:37 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone attempted to shoplift $118.73 worth of items. The report did not mention a citation, but that the person was arrested on warrant.
Blount County
• Benjamin J. Everett, 2601 Blount Avenue, Maryville, reported at 12:36 p.m. Dec. 8 that someone stole his laptop and satchel, valued at $850 together, from his residence. He said he remembered locking the door, but it was open when he got home. Deputies reported seeing no forced entry.
Maryville
• An employee of Blackberry Farms, Walland, reported at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 8 that someone stole the catalytic convertor from one of the business's vehicles. He said it was parked on the second level of the Church Street Parking Garage, 101 W. Church Avenue, and the value was estimated to be $2,500.
• Employees of Aztex, 608 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 5:49 a.m. Dec. 9 that after they noticed discrepancies in their stock, they reviewed security footage and saw a former employee had been stealing items. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, they valued the total loss of items at $282.45.
• An employee of Auto Solutions, 2509 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone stole a truck from their inventory between Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. It was valued at $23,662.
• John N. Green reported at 6:03 p.m. Dec. 9 that someone stole his phone that day. he is uncertain where the theft occurred, as he was running errands all day, but said the last place he went was a Kenjo Market, 815 Montvale Road.
