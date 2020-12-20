Thefts
• Michael L. Steele, Binfield Road, Maryville, reported at 8:21 a.m. Dec. 17 that someone stole a mechanical siding brake and cutting board from a house under construction on South Old Glory Road, Maryville. The stolen items are valued at $3,200.
• A manager at Dollar General, 3614 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, reported at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 17 that an unknown woman entered the store and placed several makeup items in her boots. She then left without paying.
• Tina K. Hatcher, Bass Alley, Maryville, reported at 12:04 a.m. Dec. 18 that someone stole prescription medication from her purse. Nothing else was missing.
