Thefts
Blount County
• Casey S. Moses, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 2 that someone stole items from two houses she was building. Some items, like a stove and microwave, were uninstalled by whoever took them with tools they had brought. There was damage to a window and the area around it, which was where it appeared they had broken into the buildings. The total value of the items was approximately $5,148.
Maryville
• Harriet Anne Higginbotham reported at 9:29 a.m. Dec. 2 that someone stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle. It was parked at the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage, 101 W. Church Ave., when she suspects someone took it.
• Kristin Clarke Finn and Riley Taylor Headrick reported at 6:34 p.m. Dec. 1 that someone stole the catalytic converters from their vehicles while they were parked at the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage, 101 W. Church Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.