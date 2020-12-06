Thefts
Blount County
• Linda Crawford, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, reported at 10:24 a.m. Dec. 4 that someone stole from her mailbox a $1,043 check made out to an insurance company. She said someone tried to cash the check Dec. 3 at Regions Bank, 216 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa, but was stopped by a bank employee, an incident report states.
• Velma R. Banks, Henry Lane, Greenback, reported at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 4 that someone stole from her mailbox her $1,638 Social Security check.
• Joshua T. Cannon, Raulston View Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 3 that someone broke into his 2006 Toyota SXB vehicle the night of Dec. 2 and stole a pair of sunglasses worth $250.
• Michael A. Daugherty, Beaumont Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 3 that someone broke into his wife's 2017 Nissan Altima vehicle and stole luggage and a purse worth a total of $750.
• Christine A. Igualada, Hartford Avenue, Maryville, reported at 10:12 a.m. Dec. 3 that someone broke into her 1995 Cadillac Seville vehicle, but nothing was stolen; however, her son said his 2012 Dodge Challenger vehicle was also burglarized and someone stole a $6 knife.
• Carline D. Parks, Raulston View Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:28 a.m. Dec. 3 that someone broke into her 2013 Jeep Wrangler vehicle the night of Dec. 2 and stole a $25 lunchbox containing food.
