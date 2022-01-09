Thefts
Blount County
• The owner of Mini Storage Plus, 3617 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 1:16 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone stole his son's vehicle that he kept park on the property. He said the vehicle was behind two different locked gates that had been forced open. The value of the vehicle was $19,000.
• Sandra K. Trydell, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, reported at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone stole her purse from her unlocked vehicle while she was inside her residence. Her bank card, a $150 gift card, $150 worth of makeup and $600 cash were inside the purse, valued at $20.
• Frank A. Brymer reported at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 6 that someone stole the key from damaging the key box from his rental property on Howard School Road and broke into the residence. Inside, he said a wood-burning stove was missing, valued at $500. There was also damage to a handrail, valued at $50.
• Kevin R. Burger reported at 10:50 a.m. that someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on Hobert Hayes Road, Walland. The repair cost was valued at $2,000.
Maryville
• An employee of Hobby Lobby, 505 Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 5 that the same woman who had attempted two previous thefts, had attempted to shoplift that day. The woman allegedly attempted to push $1,076 worth of goods out of the store and had attempted to take $105 worth of goods on Dec. 8. Officers took down identifying information to attempt to find the woman.
• Officers received reports from Parkview Independent Living, 1413 West Broadway Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 that someone had stolen catalytic convertors from three different vehicles parked at the complex. Each was valued at $1,500.
