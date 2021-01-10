Thefts
Maryville
• An assistant manager at Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 7 that a man and woman on Dec. 30, 2020, stole $245.83 worth of miscellaneous craft materials.
Alcoa
• Lisa M. Littrell, Knoxville, reported at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 7 that someone stole her $400 Dell laptop from her vehicle while she was shopping at Kroger, 244 N. Hall Road, Alcoa, the day prior to the report.
