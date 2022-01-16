Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee of Charles Blalock & Sons, Sevierville, reported at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 7 that someone stole the catalytic converter off a vehicle owned by the company while it was parked on Tyson Boulevard.
Blount County
• Joshua D. Ward, Patterson Road, Walland, reported at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 8 that someone stole an $18,000 trailer from a property on Pea Ridge Road in Maryville.
• Aileen R. Hunter, Jason C. Watts and Brian Allen Hughes, all of Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at approximately 8:41 p.m. Jan. 10 that someone stole multiple items from their shared residence and a vehicle.
Maryville
• Rex E. Clark, Radnor Road, Maryville, reported at 3:34 a.m. Jan. 9 that someone burglarized a Honda Civic parked on his property. Surveillance video corroborated the account, a report states. The vehicle's owner said the suspect stole $50 cash from the vehicle.
• Chean K. Yeap and Fung Ming Yeap, Westcliff Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:08 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone broke into their residence and stole approximately $22,500 worth of items.
• Christopher Todd Clapp, Willow Creek Circle, Maryville, reported at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 7 that someone stole his $4,000 dump trailer from his residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.