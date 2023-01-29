• Tammy A. Lawson, Dave Cooper Road, Maryville, reported at 12:47 p.m. Jan. 25 that she had given someone $400 to pay her rent, but they kept it instead.
• John S. Bailes, Montvale Station Road, Maryville, reported at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 26 that someone had attempted to take $50 in scrap lumber from his construction site on Woodland Trace Drive, Maryville, but had returned the wood when confronted.
Maryville
• Whitney E. Rel, Colts Trail, reported at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 25 that someone had smashed the front passenger window of her car while it was parked at Pistol Creek Cross Fit, 208 College Street, Maryville, and taken her purse and wallet. No estimated loss was given. Officers later found that the window of a vehicle belonging to Shanon E. Adame, Rule Street, Alcoa, had also been smashed at the same location, but nothing was reported missing from inside.
• An employee of Walgreens, 220 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 26 that an employee had stolen $96.10 in opioids while on the clock over several months.
• A representative of U.S. Cellular, 2314 Market Place Dr., Maryville, reported at 10:06 a.m. Jan. 26 that someone had pried open the front door of the business and smashed an alarm box off the wall. Officers said the estimated losses were pending a store inventory.
