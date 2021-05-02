Thefts
Blount County
• William D. Swiney, Bonnie C. Curtis Lane, Friendsville, reported at 9:32 a.m. April 29 that someone stole $450 worth of items from his storage shed.
• An employee at Fort Loudoun Electric Company, 439 E. Main Ave., Friendsville, reported at 9:18 a.m. April 29 that the resident of a 200 block address on Old Clover Hill Road in Maryville changed meters and had been stealing power since Dec. 25.
Maryville
• Rebecca S. Flores, McCall Road, Maryville, reported at 5:36 p.m. April 29 that a $658.49 package from JC Penney was supposed to be delivered to her address, and the store said it was delivered, but it wasn't there.
