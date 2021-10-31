Thefts
Alcoa
• Mike Myers reported at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 26 that a rifle he had ordered had been stolen before it arrived. It was ordered from Zander's Sporting Goods and shipped via UPS to Bill's Outpost, North Calderwood Street. Myers and the UPS driver noticed the rifle was missing from the packaging when it arrived. The total value was $225.
Maryville
• An employee for Goodall Homes reported at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 25 that someone broke into a residence currently being built on Holland Springs Drive and stole appliances. The home is under construction, but can be secured and has water and power. The damage of breaking into the property was valued at $1,338.51, and the value of the stole items was $1,411.
