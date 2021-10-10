Thefts
Alcoa
• Yuriy Crimi reported at 1:11 p.m. Oct. 6 that someone stole $750-$950 from a box he left at a hotel. The hotel staff found the box in the room he had stayed in, with the cash and personal identification cards inside. He said when the box was shipped to him, no cash was inside.
Blount County
• April R. Holloway reported at 5:32 p.m. Oct. 6 that someone broke into her storage unit at East Maryville Storage, 210 Queen Circle. The lock had been cut and items valued at $2,506.96 stolen from inside.
Maryville
• James R. Mulholland reported at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 7 that someone stole items from his company's box truck while it was parked at Crest Bowling Lanes, 330 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville overnight between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. The total value of the stolen items is approximately $1,610.
• Daniel L. Davis reported at 10:48 a.m. Oct. 7 that someone cut the latch on his trailer, Broady Lane, Maryville, and stole items from inside. The total value of the stolen items is $4,330, and the damage to the trailer was valued at $9,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.