Thefts
Alcoa
• Employees of MAF Expedited, 3267 Northpark Blvd., reported at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone stole a box with six iPads inside, valued at $6,000.
Blount County
• Teresa A. Martin, Calderwood Highway, reported at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone stole her jewelry box and jewelry set from her bedroom valued at $11,000. She didn't report forced entry into the home.
Maryville
• Two people reported at 9 a.m. Sept 30 that items were stolen from their vehicles and one other person reported damage to her vehicle while they were all parked in the public lot by Crossfit Pistol Creek, 208 College St. Leslie K. Wilkerson reported her window had been busted in and her purse valued at $300 with personal identification, debit/credit cards, $20 and three pairs of glasses valued at $500 were stolen. The damage to her vehicle was valued at $200. Corey S. Brewer reported his window had been busted in and his wife's purse stolen from inside the vehicle; however, there were no items inside of it. The purse was valued at $50 and the window damage at $200. Jamie L. Prowell reported that her vehicle was damaged in someone's attempt to break in. The damage was valued at $200.
• Katherine A. Barker reported at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 30 that someone busted in the back window of her vehicle while it was parked at ADMA BioCenters, 1412 Sevierville Road, and stole her purse that contained personal identification, credit/debit cards, an Epipen, checks and Airpods. The value of the stolen items was $600 and the damage was valued at $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.